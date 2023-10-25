Patriots vs Bills Week 7 Postgame Show

Tune in as Taylor Kyles and John Zannis from CLNS Media go live to provide a comprehensive recap of the New England Patriots’ Week 7 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, they offer their reactions to Ian Rapoport’s recent revelation that Patriots coach Bill Belichick quietly inked a substantial multi-year contract during the past offseason, according to insider sources.

The Patriots Postgame Show on CLNS is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss.

21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.