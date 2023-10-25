Reacting to Patriots UPSET Win vs Bills + Bill Belichick’s Reported Contract Extension

Tune in as Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines from Pats Pulpit provide their reactions to the exhilarating Patriots’ 29-25 triumph over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. Mac Jones orchestrated a thrilling victory with a game-deciding 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki in the final 12 seconds. Additionally, they delve into Ian Rapoport’s recent revelation that Patriots coach Bill Belichick discreetly secured a lucrative multi-year contract during the past offseason.

