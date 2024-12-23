Patriots vs Bills Recap + Did Jerod Mayo Save His Job? | Patriots Beat

Buffalo pulled off a strong comeback on Sunday, erasing a 14-0 deficit to beat the New England Patriots 24-21. On the latest episode of Patriots Beat, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Brian Hines discuss whether the Patriots’ effort, despite the loss, could help secure Jerod Mayo’s future as head coach.

