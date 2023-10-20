LIVE Patriots Daily Film w/ Friends: Previewing Bills

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media welcomes Anthony Cover 1 to break down Patriots vs Bills in Week 7. Taylor and Anthony dive deep into the All-22 film for this AFC East preview show!

