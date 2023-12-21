Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16 Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The Patriots are spending Christmas Eve in Denver this year as they’re set to take on the 7-7 Broncos from Mile High Stadium this Sunday night.

Here are the betting odds for the contest, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Broncos

Spread: Broncos -6.5

Moneyline: Broncos -320/Patriots +260

Total: O/U 34.5

Storylines

With each team coming into this one off a two-possession loss, it’s a true battle of “who wants it more?” this weekend in Colorado.

The Broncos, after rattling off a five-game win streak following a 1-5 start, have now lost two of their last three games and sit at 7-7 and in the 11 seed of the AFC, but are also just a game out of the postseason picture.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, after being traded to Denver and signing a five-year, $245 million extension, had the worst season of his career last year and led his team to just a 4-11 record. In 2023, however, he’s back to playing high-quality football. The former third-round pick of Seattle has thrown for 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions through 14 games this season and has Denver back in playoff contention with three games to go in the year.

“Wilson’s definitely a problem,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of the Broncos quarterback this week. “Running, throwing, extended plays, similar to what we talked about last week with [Patrick] Mahomes, but runs more, runs more than probably any quarterback in the league other than [Lamar] Jackson.”

New England has their work cut out for them.

Offensively, the Patriots have actually looked pretty good over their last two games (at least in the first half). In Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 17 of 19 pass attempts for 141 yards and a touchdown in the first half

He finished the contest, however, completing just 6 of his 12 second-half attempts for 39 yards and an interception. This difference between halves in something Zappe wants to improve on the rest of the way.

“I think it’s important to put a full game together,” the quarterback said when asked what he wants to prove down the stretch of this season. “First halves have been great, second halves haven’t been so good… That directly reflects on me doing my job well.” “For me, that’s what I want to do.”

Predictions and Picks

After yet another loss to the Chiefs last Sunday, I think the Patriots are down and out and it wouldn’t shock me if they lost their last three games down the stretch. The Broncos are playing for a playoff spot, where New England is fighting for nothing but pride.

Denver, at home, behind a Russell Wilson having a bounce-back season, notch another dub on Christmas Eve to keep themselves in the postseason hunt.

Score: Broncos 21 – Patriots 13

Side: Broncos -6.5

Total: UNDER 34.5

