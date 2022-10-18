Patriots vs Browns film notes and Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe

In a solo episode, Andrew runs down the good, the bad and the game balls from the Patriots’ 38-15 win at Cleveland and what Mac Jones can take from Bailey Zappe’s breakout before answering your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe

8:40 Game Balls: Zappe, Onwenu + Interior O-Line

11:35 Isaiah Wynn benched again

11:48 Kyle Dugger’s strong start to season

15:30 What would NFL Films say?

17:53 Mailbag

