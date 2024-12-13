Patriots vs. Cardinals Preview + Bill Belichick Is UNC Head Coach | Patriots Beat

Join Alex Barth, Brian Hines, and special guest Taylor Kyles as they dive into the latest news surrounding the Week 15 matchup between the Patriots and the Cardinals. Plus, they react to Bill Belichick’s official appointment as the head coach of the UNC football team.

