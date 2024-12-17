Patriots vs. Cardinals Recap: Is Jerod Mayo’s Job in Jeopardy? | Patriots Daily

The Arizona Cardinals’ 30-17 victory over the New England Patriots raised major concerns about the Patriots’ coaching. On the latest episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick broke down the team’s defensive struggles, offensive problems, and the potential uncertainty surrounding Jerod Mayo’s job.

0:00 – Introduction

2:50 – Team meeting cancellation

6:48 Coaching staff

13:24 – Player performance

27:41 – Christian Gonzalez shines

34:11 – Offense struggles

47:45 – Impressive passing plays

51:49 – Overall game review

