Patriots vs. Cardinals Recap: Is Jerod Mayo’s Job in Jeopardy? | Patriots Daily

The Arizona Cardinals’ 30-17 victory over the New England Patriots raised major concerns about the Patriots’ coaching. On the latest episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick broke down the team’s defensive struggles, offensive problems, and the potential uncertainty surrounding Jerod Mayo’s job.
0:00 – Introduction
2:50 – Team meeting cancellation
6:48 Coaching staff
13:24 – Player performance
27:41 – Christian Gonzalez shines
34:11 – Offense struggles
47:45 – Impressive passing plays
51:49 – Overall game review
