Patriots vs Chargers Recap + State of the Team Q+A | Patriots Daily

The New England Patriots suffered a 40-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving their season record at a dismal 3-13. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to recap the loss and discuss the state of the team heading into the final week of the season.

0:00 – Patriots lose 40-7

2:14 – Mike Vrabel’s situation

7:54 – Mayo’s comments

30:31 – Defensive struggles

42:51 – Offensive line

44:49 – Cole Strange’s debut

52:19 – Drake Maye vs LAC

1:01:42 – Coaching candidates discussion

1:10:40 – Wolf’s offseason moves

