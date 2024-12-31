Patriots vs Chargers Recap + State of the Team Q+A | Patriots Daily

The New England Patriots suffered a 40-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving their season record at a dismal 3-13. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to recap the loss and discuss the state of the team heading into the final week of the season.
0:00 – Patriots lose 40-7
2:14 – Mike Vrabel’s situation
7:54 – Mayo’s comments
30:31 – Defensive struggles
42:51 – Offensive line
44:49 – Cole Strange’s debut
52:19 – Drake Maye vs LAC
1:01:42 – Coaching candidates discussion
1:10:40 – Wolf’s offseason moves
