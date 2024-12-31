Patriots vs Chargers Recap + What’s Next for New England? | Patriots Beat

The New England Patriots endured a tough 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping their season record to 3-13. On the latest episode of Patriots Beat, Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines from Pats Pulpit go live to break down what’s next for New England.

0:00 – Mayo’s future

16:25 – Drake Maye’s health

18:44 – Eliot Wolf

24:11 – Rookie wide receivers

26:01 – Defense struggles

30:20 – Coaching staff issues

34:03 – Young player development

37:50 – Coaching staff candidates

39:24 – Trade first overall pick?

54:15 – Tee Higgins

