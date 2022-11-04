Patriots vs Colts preview and trade deadline redos with Chad Graff

The Athletic’s Chad Graff makes his show debut to offer up a Patriots trade he would’ve executed at the deadline as their GM, share what he wants to see from Mac Jones on Sunday and preview a sneaky big game against the Colts with three keys, two matchups to watch and one extra point.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:27 Pats trade deadline redos

What Mac Jones needs to do vs Colts

Pats vs Colts Game Preview

