Patriots vs. Colts Week Nine – Players to Watch, Betting Preview, and Game Prediction

The Patriots got themselves back in the win column last Sunday with an ugly, yet successful, 22-17 win over the Jets.

They now welcome the struggling Indianapolis Colts to Foxboro this Sunday for a 1:00pm kickoff from Gillette Stadium. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta are on the call for CBS.

Here are their odds for Sunday’s game according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Patriots (4-4) vs. Colts (3-4-1)

Spread: Patriots -5

Total: 39.5

Storylines

Just last season, there was a time where the Patriots were 9-4, the one-seed on the AFC playoff picture, and – according to FiveThirtyEight – one of the two the most likely teams to play in the Super Bowl.

And then… they played the Colts. New England traveled to Indianapolis, got their doors blown off 27-17, and went onto lose three of their next four games – including the disaster that was the AFC Divisional Round game vs. the Bills.

This year’s game will hopefully be a different type of season-changing contest. New England sits at 4-4 through eight games and is firmly in the playoff hunt again, while the Colts are going through what some could call an identity change.

Though their defense has been solid, ranking seventh in points per game allowed, the team benched quarterback Matt Ryan for second year signal caller Sam Ehlinger and Jonathan Taylor, once the leagues top running back has had an average at best season 2022 campaign. They’re a declining team that New England should be able to take advantage of.

Players to Watch

Patriots

Mac Jones

Mac will find his way on this list every week as the team tries to navigate how to call the offense with him now fully back at the helm.

Last week Jones completed 24 of his 35 attempted for just 194 yards and was sacked six times – the most in his career. He threw one interception that wasn’t entirely his fault, but threw a second one that was thankfully called back for roughing the passer that could have completely flipped the game on it’s head. Jones needs to play more consistent and must turn back into the quality decision maker we saw at the beginning of 2021.

Isaiah Wynn

After “surviving” the trade deadline on Tuesday, Isaiah Wynn will likely remain a Patriot through the end of the 2022 season.

After being benched at right tackle for Marcus Cannon, New England had to call Wynn’s number against the Jets to fill in at guard for a struggling Cole Strange. Not an ideal situation at all for either Wynn or the team, but he held his own and showed he’ll (sort of) do what the team asks of him. I’ll be curious to see if he starts against the Colts or if they keep him as a swing backup for just about any position besides center.

Jabrill Peppers

With Kyle Dugger banged up and Devin McCourty well, old – the once dominant Patriots safety room seems to be falling apart before our very eyes.

Jabrill Peppers was able to give them a jolt last week, leading the team is tackles and flying around the field like he used to in Ann Arbor, but a few of his bone headed late hits would have given most teams a second life. They’re lucky they plated the Jets.

Colts

Sam Ehlinger

Is Texas… back?! Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger will get his second NFL start this week in Foxboro after a heart breaking 17-16 loss to the Commanders last Sunday.

Ehlinger looked okay in his debut, going 17-13 for 201 yards and no turnovers, but I’m sure Bill Belichick will have a much more exciting recipe on how to get after him this weekend.

Shaquille Leonard

In what has been a half-decade of inconsistent football for the Colts, Darius “Shaquille” Leonard has been their one constant. Leonard, a 2018 second round pick out of South Carolina State, is already a 3X All-Pro and is the anchor of the Indianapolis defense.

He have Mac Jones and the Patriots offense fits last year, and I’m sure they’ll rely on him to do so again on Sunday.

Prediction/Pick

With a young and inexperienced Ehlinger at the helm for Indy and another week of healthy practice for Mac Jones, I think we see a serious revival for this Patriots team.

The offense scores points, the defense gets after Ehlinger, and New England wins their second in a row headed into the bye week.

Prediction: Patriots 27 – Colts 17

Side: Patriots -5

Total: OVER 39.5

