Patriots vs. Colts Week Ten Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The Patriots lost their second game in a row last Sunday in a 20-17 defeat, at home, against the tanking Washington Commanders.

Now they’re off to Germany!

Both the Pats and the Indianapolis Colts are headed to Europe this weekend for a 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff from Frankfurt Stadium. Here are the betting odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Colts

Spread: Colts -1.5

Moneyline: Colts -126/Patriots +108

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines

One of the bigger storylines surrounding the Patriots as they head to Germany is if their head man in charge is coaching for his job. Bill Belichick’s team is 2-7, has now lost five of their last six, and once again has one of the worst offenses in football.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin stoked the fire even further before the team lost to Washington last Sunday, writing the following:

“Based on my conversations, I don’t think it’s 100% that Belichick finishes out this season. These next two games before the bye are huge, particularly the Germany game, which is practically the team’s Super Bowl for the Krafts. If Belichick loses at home to the Commanders and then to the Colts, and comes home from Germany with a 2-8 record, I think there’s a chance the Krafts could make the move in the bye week and install Jerod Mayo as the interim coach for the final seven games.”

Though it’s not unprecedented by any means to see a coach fired mid-season, it would be a shock to see Robert Kraft bail on Bill prior to season’s end. There’s no question that the last 18+ months in Foxborough have been a disaster, but many believe the coach at least deserves a mutual parting of ways. Volin’s point about Mayo, however, is interesting. It would make sense for the Krafts to want to see the apparent heir-apparent try out before hiring him in full this offseason.

As for the Colts, they come into this one at 4-5 having just got off of a three-game shneid with a win against the lowly Carolina Panthers. They lost their rookie franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury earlier this year, but backup Gardner Minshew is hardly that and should be able to push this Indy team through the rest of the season.

Predictions and Picks

It feels like it’s only going to get worse for the Patriots as they head overseas. They continue to show their inabilities week in and week out, and I don’t see it stopping in Frankfurt.

Minshew does his thing on this New England defense, and Shaq Leonard, DeForest Buckner, and co. get after Mac Jones all day long. Colts cover, Pats hardly score, and the total goes under 43.5.

Score: Colts 21 – Patriots 13

Side: Colts -1.5

Total: UNDER 43.5

