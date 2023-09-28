Patriots vs. Cowboys Week Four Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The Patriots will hit the road for the second week in a row this Sunday as they take on the Dallas Cowboys from Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.

The matchup will kick off at 4:25 p.m. with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call for CBS. According to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook, New England is a 7-point underdog in the contest. Here are the odds:

Odds – Patriots vs. Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -7

Moneyline: Cowboys -310/Patriots +250

Total: 43.5

Storylines

Sunday’s No. 1 storyline is Ezekiel Elliott’s return to Dallas. The running back spent seven seasons with the Cowboys after he was taken fourth overall in the NFL Draft by the franchise in 2015. Elliott sounds excited, but is keeping the main thing, the main thing:

“It’s cool going back to Dallas,” Elliott said on Wednesday when asked about his homecoming. “Spent a lot of time there, have a lot of great times there. But, out there you got to keep the main thing the main thing and that’s going out there getting better as a team and going out there and getting another win.”

When speaking with 105.3 The FAN in Dallas this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alluded to the team doing something to honor Elliott at Sunday’s game. “I don’t want to blow a surprise,” he said. “And that’s a good enough answer for you.”

Football-wise, the Patriots need to get their offense going after struggling through the first three weeks of the season, and there’s no better way to do so than against the Trevon Diggs-less Cowboys secondary, and run defense who lets up the third most yards per carry (5.3) in the NFL.

Predictions and Picks

I think this is the week that New England’s defense finds their stride on offense. They’re first contest in a dome, with a controlled environment, no excuses. This is the opportunity for Mac Jones’ unit to find their groove.

That being said, after losing to Arizona last Sunday, I find it hard to believe that the Cowboys will play down to their opponent for a second week in a row. The Patriots will give it their all in a back-and-forth offensive showdown, but ultimately Dallas gets the W and pushes New England to a detrimental 1-3.

Score: Cowboys 24 – Patriots 23

Side: Patriots +7

Total: OVER 43.5

