Patriots vs. Dolphins Week Eight Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The Patriots won a football game. I repeat, the Patriots won a football game.

New England, now 2-5 after taking down the Buffalo Bills 29-25 last weekend, will have to quickly flip the switch as they head to Miami to take on another division rival in the Dolphins this weekend.

The game will kick off from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. Here are the odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -9.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -450/Patriots +350

Total: O/U 45.5

Storylines

The Dolphins are coming off their second loss of the season on Sunday night, a 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Though they score the most points in the NFL and gain the most yards, Miami has also thrown up two relative duds since their 70-point massacre of the Broncos. They can certainly be had.

They especially can be had if their best player, Tyreek Hill, isn’t on the field. The 5-foot-9 speedster didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have accidentally let it slip that they’ll be without him this week.

“If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough,” the quarterback said this week. “But the show goes on. You’ve got to continue to play. And somewhere down the line, we’re going to get Tyreek back. And it has to be one of those things where you never lift your foot off the gas and you don’t lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit.”

As for the Patriots, their Hill-stopper in Jonathan Jones is back for this matchup after missing the previous one with an ankle injury. His speed in the New England secondary can be key to a win in South Florida. Offensively, if they keep Mac Jones upright again (thanks, in part, to Mike Onwenu hopefully finding a new home at right tackle) they may be able to hum for a second straight week.

Predictions and Picks

I have my confidence back in the Patriots. I’m not sure if they’ll win outright, but from the betting angle can certainly get behind them against the spread.

New England keeps it close, but Miami’s offense proves to be too much even without Tyreek Hill. Dolphins win, Pats cover, and the total goes over 45.5

Score: Dolphins 28 – Patriots 24

Side: Patriots +9.5

Total: OVER 45.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.