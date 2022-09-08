Patriots vs. Dolphins Week One – Players to Watch, Betting Preview, and Game Prediction

For a team that no longer employs the greatest football player of all time, the Patriots have had quite an offseason. With the continued improvement of second-year quarterback Mac Jones, the implementation of a “new” streamlined offense, and the retirement of James White – it was hardly a quiet Summer in Foxboro.

But now – the fun really starts. The Patriots are in Miami this week to take on the Dolphins in week one of the 2022 regular season. Sunday’s game will kick off at 1pm – with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call for CBS.

Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s matchup, from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Patriots vs. Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Dolphins -180/Patriots +160

Storylines

The Patriots take on the Dolphins in week one for the third season in a row. They are 1-1 in these games heading into Sunday, and have struggled mightily in Miami over the last several seasons.

New England went 1-2 this preseason, losing to the Giants on a last second field goal, handling their business against the Panthers, and getting smacked around by the Raiders. You’ve heard my spiels about New England too many times to count at this point – so let’s get into Miami.

The Dolphins, who went 2-1 during the preseason are in a bit of a retool (if you will) under first year head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is a product of the Shanahan coaching tree, and runs a run-centric offense that allows speedy receivers to get the ball in space.

And what better way to run said-offense than with wide receiver Tyreek Hill? Miami traded for the speedster from Kansas City this offseason and signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension. He’s sure to make an impact in this new Dolphins offense, and help third year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turn into the player the South Beach area is waiting for him to be.

Players to Watch

Patriots

Mac Jones

Mac Jones is the most important player in the Patriots organization. The second year QB was named an offensive captain in 2022 – and now more than ever, it’s time for Jones to lead both on and off the field for New England.

This team will go as far as Jones can take them. Though the presumed offensive struggles may not be directly his fault, it’ll be telling to see if he can overcome the lack of a supporting cast.

DeVante Parker

Former Dolphin DeVante Parker returns to Miami having played with the Dolphins for the past five seasons. Parker and Mac Jones have created quite the rapport over the last several months in Foxboro, and Sunday will be our first look at it in game action.

New England has a expensive skill position group on payroll, and not much to show for it. Parker can change that this season.

Matthew Judon

Linebacker Matthew Judon had an up-and-down 2021, starting with a bang and then essentially crumbling down the stretch. Though Ja’Whuan Bentley and Deatrich Wise were named captains of the Patriots, I see Judon as the true leader of the defense.

If he’s as up-and-down as he was in ’21, this defense may struggle again.

Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

2022 is certainly a prove it year for Tua. The third-year QB out of Alabama hasn’t shined as much as you’d expect from a former fifth overall pick. Tua has a 13-8 record as a starter in two seasons at the Fins helm, but has been wildly inconsistent.

With new weapons, a new offense, and a head coach that actually believes in him, this is the year for Tua to put it all together. If he doesn’t, Miami may be looking for a new signal caller in 2023.

Tyreek Hill

As I noted above, Hill was traded to the Dolphins earlier this offseason and subsequently signed a longterm extension with the team. Clearly, he was brought to Miami to become an integral part of the offense.

Well, Sunday starts it all. I’m excited to see how early (and often) McDaniel gets the ball to the speedy Hill.

Prediction/Pick

I don’t see it happening for the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. They’re still way too new to this offensive scheme and haven’t won a game in Miami in what feels like forever.

Boy-wonder Mike McDaniel has had months to craft up a game plan to take advantage of Tua’s strengths. Opposing defenses may catch up to the QB’s shortcomings eventually – but it won’t be this weekend. The Dolphins win and cover -3.

Prediction: Dolphins 24 – Patriot 14

Side: Dolphins -3.6

Total: UNDER 46

