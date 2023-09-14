Patriots vs. Dolphins Week Two Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The entire AFC East was turned on its side on Monday night when Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on New York’s fourth offensive play. He’s done for the entire 2023 season – and the loss of the signal caller had a significant impact on the division’s betting odds.

The Miami Dolphins (+140) are now the favorites to win the AFC East according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are the odds for Sunday night’s game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -3

Moneyline: Dolphins -152/Patriots +128

Total: 46.5

Storylines

The Dolphins got off to a rocking start last week with a 36-34 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to early 2022 form with 466 yards passing and three touchdowns in the victory, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught 11 balls for 212 yards and two scores.

“I don’t care,” the quarterback told the Miami media this week when asked if people should still question if he can throw the deep ball. “466. That’s what 466 is, if I can’t throw deep. Thanks.”

Trending What to Know About Celtics Free Agent Targets TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens

Despite defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s lethal scheme, Justin Herbert and the Chargers were still able to put up 34 points on the Dolphins last Sunday thanks to some busted coverage and a handful of penalties. Look for Fangio to spin the dial and try to catch Mac Jones lacking a few times on Sunday.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off of a 25-20 loss to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in which they played much more competitively than I think anyone thought. Jones threw for 316 yards and three scores and the defense sacked Jalen Hurts three times. If it weren’t for a few stupid penalties, New England could be 1-0 right now.

Predictions and Picks

I think the Patriots are going to squeak this one out. The way they played on Sunday against the Eagles gave me hope that they can contend against the league’s best, and that won’t change against Miami.

Bill Belichick beats the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins for the first time in the young QB’s career. A tight, high-scoring match in Foxborough ends with a rookie Chad Ryland game-winning field goal. Take the Pats with the points and the OVER 46.5.

Score: Patriots 28 – Dolphins 27

Side: Patriots +3

Total: OVER 46.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.