Patriots vs Giants Recap + Mailbag w/ Brian Hines & Mike Kadlick

Tune in live with CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles for Patriots Daily’s LIVE mailbag show with Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit and Mike Kadlick of WEEI! Taylor, Brian and Mike recap the Patriots 10-7 loss to the Giants, discuss Mac Jones being benched again and take your LIVE mailbag questions!

