Patriots vs. Giants Week 12 Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The race to the top (of the 2024 NFL Draft) continues for the Patriots this coming Sunday as they head to The Meadowlands to take on the 3-8 New York Giants.

The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. from East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and will air on CBS. Here are the betting odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Giants

Spread: Patriots -3.5

Moneyline: Patriots -166/Giants +140

Total: O/U 33.5

Storylines

As mentioned above, the top storyline for the Patriots is, of course, their quarterback situation. After Bill Belichick refused to name a starter on Tuesday, saying that he’d “let us know Sunday”, Mac Jones took the podium on Wednesday and, despite not spilling who would be starting, still had plenty to say:

“Really what I’ve been focusing on is what I can control,” Jones said when asked about the competition he’s suddenly in. “I put a lot of thought into that, things I can control throughout the year, in the past, and the future. And right now it’s today, I’m really focused on having good walkthroughs, which we did, and having good practice. So that’s what I can do. Control what I can control.”

He also said that, despite not being directly involved, the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback competition from 2018 is helping him in the situation he’s in today:

“Obviously, I was a part of a– I wasn’t really in it, but I was with Jalen and Tua and I witnessed everything. I heard every conversation. Watched everything. Watched every move between each guy. So I learned a lot about both of them and I learned a lot about myself too. Just trying to learn from their situation, and talking with Jalen and Tua, and having this friendship is always good.”

The Giants’ quarterback situation, while actually a stable one, still isn’t the best in the league by any means. For the third straight game, they’ll start undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito after starter Daniel Jones tore his ACL and backup Tyrod Taylor was placed on injured reserve with a rib cage injury.

Last week versus the Commanders, DeVito threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Giants to a win, but he’s certainly been hot and cold over his first few NFL appearances. The Patriots should have an opportunity to rattle the former Syracuse Orange signal caller.

Predictions and Picks

At the end of the day, with the way they’re playing, it’s still hard for me to back New England in any spot. Until they prove otherwise, I have to pick agaisnt them.

In a low-scoring battle, Wink Martindale and the Giants’ front seven get after the Patriots and Co. while Saquon Barkley runs wild for Brian Daboll’s offense. New York gets thier second win in a row and New England falls to 2-9.

Score: Giants 17 – Patriots 13

Side: Giants +3.5

Total: UNDER 33.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick