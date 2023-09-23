Previewing Patriots vs Jets; Can New England Get Their First Win?

Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines as they preview the New England Patriots Week 3 matchup vs the New York Jets. New England will travel to MetLife Stadium with an 0-2 record, Barth and Hines discuss how the Patriots can notch their first win of the season vs a team they have beat 14 straight times.

