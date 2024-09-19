Close Menu
Pats Interference

Patriots vs. Jets preview and passing game fixes w/ James White

Andrew Callahan and James White preview the Patriots-Jets TNF matchup
Jackson Tolliver

Former Patriots running back James White returns to the show to preview Thursday night’s game at the Jets and cover how the Pats can jump-start their passing attack. He also makes a bold prediction and shares old stories about why he still laughs about a memorable Patriots-Jets game from his playing days.

