Patriots vs. Jets Week 18 Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The Patriots enter their final game of the 2023-24 NFL season with a 4-12 record, already on track to be the worst finish of the Bill Belichick era, and amid speculation of said head coach’s job status moving forward.

We’ll get to all of the rumors, news, and notes in a minute, but first, let’s take a look at the betting odds for their Week 18 contest versus the division rival New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.



Odds – Patriots vs. Jets

Spread: Patriots -1.5

Moneyline: Patriots -126/Jets +108

Total: O/U 30.5

Storylines

We’re once again going to take a page out of Sports Illustrated’s Peter King for this one, going with some bold-faced notes and quick hitter to take us through the storylines for this Sunday’s game:

— With the game-time weather report looking like a snowstorm is going to rummage through the Foxborough area, the point total has dropped to an insanely low 30.5 according to FanDuel.

— The latest reports surrounding Bill Belichick’s future in Foxborough are a doozy. In a tell-all piece written by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, the two reported several interesting nuggets from this disastrous season, including:

After Matt Patricia and Joe Judge ran the Patriot’s offense last season, Bill Belichick reportedly still wanted to keep Patricia on staff to call the offense. He ultimately relented to Kraft’s decision for a search for an offensive coordinator.

Now-OC Bill O’Brien reportedly wanted to clean house and build his own offensive staff, but Belichick denied him. O’Brien was allowed only one hire in tight ends coach Will Lawing. A team source reportedly called the Patriots’ staff dynamic “completely f–ed.”

Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm reportedly “confronted Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh early in the season in a loud exchange that reverberated through the organization,” about the lack of talent on the team’s roster.

A team source said the Patriots “had no chance to win with Mac [Jones] at quarterback.”

— The Jets enter Sunday’s game without quarterback Zach Wilson, who didn’t clear concussion protocol. His season is over.

— According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, several members of the Jets are motivated to end their 15-game losing streak versus the Patriots and give Bill Belichick “a going away loss.”

Predictions and Picks

Ultimately, I’m going with the Patriots in this one to send Belichick off with a victory in what could be his final game in Foxborough.

With the impending storm, I think it’s a tight, low-scoring contest at a snowy Gillette Stadium that ends with, ironically, a Chad Ryland game-winning kick.

Score: Patriots 9 – Jets 7

Side: Patriots -1.5

Total: UNDER 30.5

