Patriots vs. Jets Week Three Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

In case you haven’t heard, the Patriots are 0-2.

Their worst start 2001, the team that plays football in New England now has to put it all behind them and hit the road for the first time this season to go take on the Jets.

Sunday’s game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. from MetLife Stadium with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, CBS’s A-team, on the call.

Here are the odds for Sunday afternoon’s game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Jets

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Moneyline: Patriots -148/Jets +126

Total: 37

Storylines

The Patriots have beaten the Jets 14 times in a row, dating back to 2015. A streak that, despite it being only his second year with the team is near and dear to Garrett Wilson’s heart. The star wide receiver spoke about it this week:

“It’s time that things change around here,” he said on ESPN’s Bart and Hahn. “Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That’s unacceptable. I’m 0-2 against them. That’s unacceptable. “I inherited — I walked into a team that, we haven’t beaten the Patriots. I feel like that’s why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce here and the guys here — to make things like that change. It’s time we do what we get paid for.”

Well, Garrett, there’s no better way to get off the shneid than against the Patriots, who statistically, are tied for being the worst team in football.

Despite their 0-2 start, New England has played two hard-fought contests against the defending NFC champion Eagles and one of the better offensive teams in the sport in the Dolphins. Mac Jones is sixth in the NFL in passing yards, tied for fourth in passing TDs, and leads the league in both completions and attempts. He has not been the problem, but rather his protection and the offense’s lack of sufficient weaponry.

The Patriots’ defense, for the most part, has done its part, with rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez (+1000 to win DROY at FanDuel) leading the charge. The 17th overall pick has a sack and an interception through his first two NFL games and might be able to bait Zach Wilson into a turnover or two on Sunday.

Predictions and Picks

Speaking of Wilson, Bill Belichick has his number. The third-year quarterback is 0-4 against the Patriots throughout his young career.

On Sunday he’ll fall to 0-5. Mac Jones and Billy O do just enough on offense and New England’s defense suffocates Nathaniel Hackett’s unit.

I like the Patriots to cover and I like the under 37.

Score: Patriots 20 – Jets 9

Side: Patriot -2.5

Total: UNDER 37

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.