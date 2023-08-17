Patriots vs Packers Day 1 Joint Practice Recap w/ Evan Lazar

Evan Lazar makes his CLNS comeback on the ‘Patriots Daily Podcast’, Taylor Kyles hosts the once CLNS reporter, who now pens for the Patriots. They dive into an analysis of the first day of joint practice between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. Additionally, they chat about the recent addition of Running Back Ezekiel Elliott, who was seen in team attire but didn’t engage in any of the day’s competitive drills.

