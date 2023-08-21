Patriots vs Packers Preseason Postgame Show + Reaction to Isaiah Bolden Injury

Join CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and John Zannis following the New England Patriots second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The two also react to the alarming on-field situation involving Isaiah Bolden. After consulting with Team Captain Matthew Slater, Patriots Head Coach made a decision to conclude the game with 10:29 remaining in the 4th quarter.

This episode of the Patriots Postgame Show is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.