Reacting to Patriots vs Raiders & Discussing the Future of the Franchise

Join Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub and Brian Hines from Pats Pulpit as they dissect the Patriots’ 21-17 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. With their record now at 1-5, the Patriots have encountered three straight losses. They successfully put a stop to their opponents 79-point scoring run and concluded their own dry spell of 10 quarters without a touchdown.

