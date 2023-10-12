Patriots vs. Raiders Week Six Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Things aren’t good at 1 Patriot Place.

The New England Patriots have lost two games in a row (by a combined score of 72-3), their quarterback has been benched two games in a row, and head coach Bill Belichick has had his worst two losses of his career, for two games in a row.

They’ll try to get back to the franchise’s winning ways this Sunday when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders for a 4:05 p.m. kick-off. Here are the odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Patriots vs. Raiders

Spread: Raiders -3

Moneyline: Raiders -172/Patriots +144

Total: O/U 41.5

Storylines

These two teams are plenty familiar with one another, and it all starts with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Before heading to Vegas in 2021 to take their top job, McDaniels spent 18 seasons with the Patriots as an assistant, quarterbacks coach, and most notably as their offensive coordinator. He was a part of all six Super Bowl championships.

When McDaniels went to Vegas, several Patriots staffers and coaches went along with him. Dave Ziegler is the Raiders general manager, Mick Lombardi is their offensive coordinator, Carmen Bricillo is their offensive line coach, and Bo Hardegree is their quarterbacks coach.

Additionally, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, and Justin Herron are all former Patriots.

Like I said, plenty of familiarity.

But will familiarity matter for either team on Sunday? Both clubs have had a rough start, to say the least, to the 2023 season with New England sitting at 1-4 and Las Vegas sitting 2-3. Each has had sub-par offensive performances, defensive outputs with much to be desired, and ownership groups that are reportedly furious with where their franchises sit. No bueno for the Patriots or Patriots West.

So how will this one play out?

Predictions and Picks

Until I see a close game, never mind a win, from the Patriots it’s impossible to back (or bet) them.

If New England can, somehow, get off of this shneid in Vegas on Sunday then maybe I’ll be back on them next week. But until I see it, I’m going with the opponents. The Raiders kick Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and company while their down this weekend in Sin City.

Score: Raiders 17 – Patriots 6

Side: Raiders -3

Total: UNDER 40

