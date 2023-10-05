Patriots vs. Saints Week Five Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The 1-3 Patriots are finally back at home this weekend after two consecutive road matchups. New England will take on the 2-2 New Orleans Saints from Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The matchup will kick off at 1:25 p.m. with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call for CBS. According to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook, New England is a 1.5-point favorite in the contest. Here are the odds:

Odds – Patriots vs. Saints

Spread: Saints +1

Moneyline: Patriots -108/Saints -108

Total: 40

Storylines

For the third consecutive season, the Patriots sit at 1-3 after four games. The defense is likely losing two players for the season, the offense still hasn’t hit a groove, and the owner is all but begging for a playoff berth:

“My objective for our team is that we make the playoffs,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of his club’s goal this season at last March’s owners meetings. “Because once you make the playoffs anything can happen, but if you don’t then your season ends in a way that doesn’t make me very happy.”

‘Nuff said.

Unfortunately, the numbers unfortunately aren’t in this team’s favor. Since 2012, just 13.4% of teams have made the postseason after starting 1-3. It’s going to be an uphill battle.

The Saints, meanwhile, are 2-2 and are at a bit of a crossroads themselves. Dennis Allen is a great defensive mind, but hasn’t had much success as a head coach, going just 16-38 (.296) over two stints with New Orleans and Oakland. Like New England, the Saints haven’t had much offensive success this season either. They’re scoring just 15.5 points per game and are one of three teams to not pass the 20-point threshold in 2023 (the Patriots and Raiders being the others).

Predictions and Picks

As bad as Week 4 was, I think the Patriots will bounce back in Week 5. Not a complete, 50-point, ‘I told you so’, bounce back, but one that at least puts them in the win column as they head to Las Vegas next week.

New England finally enters the 20-point club on a last-second Chad Ryland field goal. Derek Carr throws for less than 100 yards, but the Saints keep it close. In the end, the Patriots get a dub after Belichick takes being a home underdog personally.

Score: Patriots 20 – Saints 17

Side: Patriots +1

Total: UNDER 40

