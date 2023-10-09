LIVE: Patriots vs Saints Week 5 Postgame Show

Join CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles as he goes LIVE to recap the New England Patriots Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots were blown out at home (34-0) in a game that saw QB Mac Jones once again being benched for backup Bailey Zappe. Could this be it for head coach Bill Belichick, or should fans give the team one more week to prove themselves? Taylor discusses all this and more on the Patriots Postgame Show.

