Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl Rematch Week 1? Who Wins? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the possibility of a potential Super Bowl rematch in week 1 between the Seahawks and the Patriots. A matchup we saw end last season and ultimately saw the Patriots lose 29-13. The guys discuss if this is the best potential matchup for week 1 and discuss who win the potential week 1 rematch.

Patriots on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!