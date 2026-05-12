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Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl Rematch Week 1? Who Wins? | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the possibility of a potential Super Bowl rematch in week 1 between the Seahawks and the Patriots. A matchup we saw end last season and ultimately saw the Patriots lose 29-13. The guys discuss if this is the best potential matchup for week 1 and discuss who win the potential week 1 rematch.

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