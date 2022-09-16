Patriots vs Steelers preview w/ NFL Network’s Mike Giardi

The NFL Network’s Mike Giardi returns to preview Pats-Steelers, including what he saw covering Pittsburgh’s upset win last week, why the Patriots defense should feast up front and how the offense can fix itself. Plus, rumors about the Pats offense and answers to your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:43 Mike Giardi joins the pod!

3:10 Patriots slight favorites vs Steelers

7:35 Matchup with Mitch Trubisky

12:09 Steelers pass catchers

17:20 Steelers Offensive line

23:20 Rumors about the Pats offense

Mailbag

