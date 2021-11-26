Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Patriots vs. Titans Preview, AFC contenders with Greg Cosell

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes Greg Cosell, Executive Producer/Analyst of @NFLMatchup and Sr. Producer of NFL Films. They discuss the Patriots-Titans matchup, the Patriots’ defense, and the AFC playoff picture.

1:20 Titans very shorthanded vs Patriots

9:10 Dean Pees appeared to fool Mac Jones, could this be an issue?

11:30 Can Patriots continue to play zone defense like this?

13:48 Why can no one block Matthew Judon?

17:00 Assessing the AFC: Colts, Bills, Chiefs & Ravens

