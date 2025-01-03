Patriots with the Most to Prove in Week 18’s Finale

The Patriots enter their 2024 season finale at the franchise’s lowest point in decades.

Beating what are expected to be the Bills’ backups would do little, if anything for external morale. However, it would at least tie last season’s record, Bill Belichick’s worst as New England’s head coach.

If current head coach Jerod Mayo loses on Sunday, it would mark the team’s worst record since 1992’s two-win campaign. A fitting end to an embarrassing season.

With the Patriots currently picking first overall in April’s draft, many outside of the organization are actually hoping for a loss. Tanking is nearly unheard of among NFL players, but a common tactic loophole is a team sitting some or all of its top starters.

But while fans and media root for draft positioning, Mayo and his squad have made it clear that winning is still their top priority.

“My message to the guys was we want to finish off the season strong and try to build some momentum going into the offseason,” the head coach told reporters. “Obviously, I’m sure the question will come up, ‘Do you want to see certain players?’ Absolutely. I would say if players are healthy, they’ll be ready to go. As far as how much they play, how much they don’t, I’ve never been a part of a team, as a player or as a coach, going into a game not wanting to win. It’s not going to change today, so that’s my message to the team.”

A first-year coach with a scalding seat cannot throw games, but limiting certain snap counts does have merit.

Firstly, risking the health of franchise cornerstones is unnecessary in what is essentially a preseason game. This is especially true of someone like Drake Maye, who’s coming off a concussion scare and has been limited with a hand injury.

Secondly, Mayo has emphasized the importance of giving young players opportunities. That hasn’t happened, as only Maye and Layden Robinson have recorded 10 or more snaps in the past two games outside of garbage time. New England can do its best to win on Sunday, but there’s no better time to evaluate unproven players before the season ends.

Here are the players who stand to gain the most from a strong, if limited, showing in the rematch against Buffalo.

JOE MILTON

Drake Maye shouldn’t play wire-to-wire on Sunday, but he should get a chance to end his rookie year on a high note. The 22-year-old, who’s shown incredible growth and maturity this season, has regressed over the past two weeks. Last week’s loss to the Chargers may have been his worst game as a pro, with multiple missed throws and opportunities in the UNC product’s tape.

The #Patriots consistently had receivers open on 3rd/4th downs. but they couldn't convert due to inaccurate throws, pressure, a batted pass, and a Polk drop (tho refs seemed to miss a DPI) Also wonder if Maye's eyes were in the right spot on two of his sacks https://t.co/f0pS7jg6a7 pic.twitter.com/utpdkqtgSU — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 29, 2024

The weather in Buffalo and an early hit to the head last week may have affected Maye’s play, so a strong effort to close the season would provide some positive momentum for 2025.

Once the third overall pick punches in some positive drives and maybe even a slight lead, it should be the Joe Milton show to close things out. The sixth-rounder has received rave reviews from teammates and coaches all season, earning practice player of the week after each of the team’s wins. And according to New England’s head coach, he’s made significant strides as the scout-team quarterback.

“I think [Joe’s] ability to read coverages has definitely improved,” Mayo said of Milton this week. “He has all the physical tools. I would say the command of the huddle has also improved, and he’s done a good job on the show teams throughout the week.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt disclosed that Milton is receiving first-team reps, hinting he will be active and potentially have a role this weekend.

Milton’s rare athleticism should keep things entertaining for Patriots fans, and a solid showing could even move the needle for trade talks in the offseason (though I wouldn’t count on the latter). At the very least, Milton gets valuable live reps and shows what he can do against another team.

ROOKIE SKILL PLAYERS

Expectations were high for Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker entering this season, but both receivers have been disappointments in year one.

Polk had a strong summer and showed exciting flashes early this season, but a case of the drops quickly spiraled into a dramatic regression for the Washington standout. He’s caught four passes since Week 5, and his season is likely over after missing two practices with a shoulder injury.

Baker cooled down after a strong start to training camp, which wasn’t wholly surprising given the fourth-rounder’s pre-draft profile. After being one of college football’s top deep threats in 2023, he was expected to find his groove down the stretch and earn a role as a vertical X receiver. Baker currently has zero catches on three career targets.

Unlike his fellow wideout, Baker should get a chance to pad his stats this weekend alongside Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas. Maye and Baker haven’t shown a spark since early summer, some easy touches early could get things going for the former Alabama commits.

Jaheim Bell should also see a bigger role, especially with Hunter Henry (foot) limited in practice. Bell’s been the most consistent contributor among New England’s rookie skill players, but that isn’t saying much. Though he’s had some solid blocking reps as a primary fullback/H-back, he’s caught just one three-yard catch on two targets. A few screens and targets against zone coverage could give the former FSU Seminole opportunities to show off his yards-after-catch ability.

And don’t sleep on Terrell Jennings, who had a strong preseason and was recently signed to the active roster.

YOUNG LINEMEN

Injuries and poor play have plagued Cole Strange, Caedan Wallace, and Layden Robinson early in their careers.

Strange missed a full year after strong finishes to his first two seasons.

Coaches lauded Robinson’s performance during the summer, but he struggled in the regular season and was benched twice.

Wallace failed to earn a starting job out of training camp and was rolled up on during garbage time in Week 3.

Many are understandably skeptical about the three potential building blocks moving forward, especially mid-rounders Wallace and Robinson. However, all three showed signs of promise last week in their first action together.

Robinson stacked his second strong showing after a solid game in Buffalo, taking no quick losses in protection and delivering some mean blows against LA. That nastiness could also be seen from Cole Strange–who had some understandable mental errors but graded out well for his first time at center–and Wallace–who registered a pancake and suplex on the same play in his return to action.

No quit from Caedan Wallace and Jaheim Bell in garbage time pic.twitter.com/DJm84rEGu2 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 29, 2024

None of these players will lock up starting jobs on Sunday, but showing signs of improvement would be encouraging after missing so much time.

It will also be interesting to see when Wallace enters the game, as Demontrey Jacobs got the nod until garbage time, and if Sidy Sow returns after being a healthy scratch last week.

YOUNG DEFENSIVE BACKS

With Marcus Jones (hip) and likely Pro Bowl snub Christian Gonzalez (concussion) done for the season, sophomores Alex Austin and Isaiah Bolden will likely start against the Bills.

Austin has been a heavy part of the corner rotation since Week 13, becoming a full-time starter when Jones landed on injured reserve in Week 16. Bolden made quick cameos against the Cardinals and Bills, then took over for Gonzalez last week. Both have been solid in coverage, but it would be nice to see them make a play or two against an undermanned Buffalo receiving corps.

Kyle Dugger should, but likely won’t, be shut down at the safety position this season. He’s been hobbled by an ankle injury for months, and it’s shown in his play. Allowing the veteran to rest would also end his season on somewhat of a high note after a solid performance against the Chargers.

With Jabrill Peppers unlikely to play after missing two games with a knee injury, Marte Mapu and Dell Pettus are primed for big roles.

Mapu’s range and playmaking ability have shined at times, but he was seemingly benched for poor recognition and tackling and still struggles in both areas. A fundamentally sound game would be an encouraging sign for the second-year safety.

Pettus has seen more action than expected due to injuries, but the undrafted rookie has been surprisingly reliable. He’s understandably given up some big plays, but rarely misses tackles, is physical against the run, and shows promise in man coverage. In addition to being a cog on special, he projects as a capable third/fourth safety down the road.

Marcellas Dial should also factor into the lineup. Jonathan Jones needs a few solid series’ in this game after a rough outing against the Chargers, but is unlikely to play the full game. That could create an opportunity for special teams ace Dial to show his growth as a defender.