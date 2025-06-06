Patriots Without Defensive Coordinator Terrell Williams | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss the Patriots being without defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who is currently away from the team for health-related reasons. They also react to Aaron Rodgers signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers — what it means for Pittsburgh, and whether both sides could end up regretting it. Plus, the guys rank the top defensive coordinators in the NFL and break down the impact each one has on their team.

Episode Timeline

0:00 Intro

1:00 Aaron Rodgers signs with Steelers

6:13 Best DCs in NFL

22:16 Patriots Without Terrell Williams

