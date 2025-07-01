Patriots Won’t Be Worst Team in The AFC East? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will talk about the big-name laden deal between the Steelers and Dolphins, and wonder if Pittsburgh is really all in when they haven’t paid their best defensive player yet?

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:45 – Reaction to Steelers-Dolphins trade

1:48 – Latest on TJ Watt & Steelers Contract situation

5:05 – Reaction to Steelers-Dolphins trade

10:10 – Jalen Ramsey fit with Steelers

16:37 – Jonnu Smith fit with Steelers

19:00 – How will steelers offense look this season

21:33 – Prizepicks

22:07 – Pressure on Dolphins this season

26:53 – Dolphins acquire TE Darren Waller

27:45 – How Tua Tagovialoa impacted by trade

29:47 – Cultural change with Patriots

31:00 – Will Dolphins be the worst team in AFC East?

32:55 – Wrapping up

