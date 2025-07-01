Patriots Won’t Be Worst Team in The AFC East? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will talk about the big-name laden deal between the Steelers and Dolphins, and wonder if Pittsburgh is really all in when they haven’t paid their best defensive player yet?
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:45 – Reaction to Steelers-Dolphins trade
1:48 – Latest on TJ Watt & Steelers Contract situation
10:10 – Jalen Ramsey fit with Steelers
16:37 – Jonnu Smith fit with Steelers
19:00 – How will steelers offense look this season
22:07 – Pressure on Dolphins this season
26:53 – Dolphins acquire TE Darren Waller
27:45 – How Tua Tagovialoa impacted by trade
29:47 – Cultural change with Patriots
31:00 – Will Dolphins be the worst team in AFC East?
32:55 – Wrapping up
