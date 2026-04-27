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Patriots Writers: Felt Like an Eliot Wolf Draft Not Mike Vrabel | Pats Interference Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi and Andrew Callahan discuss the Patriots 2026 NFL draft picks, and why it feels like this was more of an Eliot Wolf draft and NOT a Mike Vrabel draft.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/FQr2vmBpghQ

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