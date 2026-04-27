Patriots Writers: Felt Like an Eliot Wolf Draft Not Mike Vrabel | Pats Interference Podcast

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi and Andrew Callahan discuss the Patriots 2026 NFL draft picks, and why it feels like this was more of an Eliot Wolf draft and NOT a Mike Vrabel draft.

“This felt very much like an Eliot Wolf draft, more than it felt like a Mike Vrabel draft and it makes you wonder,” NEW Pats Interference w/ @_AndrewCallahan & @MikeGiardi: https://t.co/UM579vys2V pic.twitter.com/M0LsBbi12P — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 27, 2026

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/FQr2vmBpghQ

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