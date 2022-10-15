Pats-Browns preview and Gronk stories with Ty Dunne

Ty Dunne, founder of “Go Long” and author of the upcoming book “The Blood and Guts: How tight ends save football,” joins the show to help preview Pats-Browns and unload stories from his new book about Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Ben Coates. Buy Ty’s book on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:03 Patriots vs Browns Preview

11:57 Gronk, Belichick and Pats stories with Ty Dunne

52:15 Talking Pats vs Browns w/ Ty

