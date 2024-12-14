Pats-Cardinals preview and will the Patriots win another game? | Pats Interference

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to predict whether the Patriots win another game this season, how they could pull an upset Sunday in Arizona and Bill Belichick’s move to UNC. Later, Patriots pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue joins the show.

