Pats offseason primer, NFL divisional picks

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg is joined by Brendan Glasheen to discuss the Patriots’ offseason and give their picks and predictions for the Divisional Round in the NFL playoffs.

1:00 How does Belichick handle his coaching staff this offseason

8:00 How are they going to play on defense?

13:45 Dealing with the free agents, veterans, contracts & roster tweaks.

21:00 What offensive changes are needed?

27:20 Find a WR in the draft!

34:00 Bedard was 6-0 last week straight up, 5-1 vs. spread

34:45 Bengals at Titans Pick/Breakdown

39:00 49ers at Packers Pick/Breakdown

42:00 Rams at Bucs Pick/Breakdown

45:15 Bills at Chiefs Pick/Breakdown

51:20 BSJ member question of the day: is there any scenario at all where Brian Flores agrees to return as Associate Head Coach with DC responsibilities, and a handshake agreement that he gets the keys after Belichick passes Shula/moves upstairs to a formal GM role?

