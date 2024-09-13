Pats vs. Seahawks with ESPN’s Bill Barnwell and Keion White

Before Patriots defensive lineman Keion White joins the show, Andrew runs down hot topics from the week and then welcomes ESPN’s Bill Barnwell to break down Sunday’s game versus Seattle. Together, they explore how the Pats can win on offense and defense, whether the team has a Plan B offensively before identifying three matchups to watch, two keys and each making a game pick.

