Paul vs Woodley LIVE: Latest fight updates as YouTuber and former UFC champion meet in boxing ring Live

YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley will fight one another in a boxing match tonight, as the sport’s controversial crossover era continues.

Paul, 24, gained fame and notoriety as a vlogger but has delved into the world of boxing with one amateur fight and three professional bouts. So far, the American has won all of those contests via knockout, with his opponents in his professional fights being fellow Youtuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Now, Askren’s close friend Woodley will step into the ring with the divisive Paul. American Woodley, 39, was recently released by the UFC due to a four-fight losing streak, but what preceded that run was a dominant spell as welterweight champion. This bout with Paul marks the former NCAA Division I wrestler’s first time venturing into boxing.

On the undercard at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Tommy Fury will compete against Anthony Taylor – a sparring partner of Paul. Fury, brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, is a former Love Island contestant and has been involved in a war of words with Paul on social media. The Briton could be next up for Paul, if the pair win their respective contests this evening. Meanwhile, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois is in action against Joe Cusumano.

Tommy Fury’s dad, John Fury, says his son didn’t put in a brilliant performance but did what he had to do.

“It was what it was, he dealt with the pressure alright. He got the win.” he said “We don’t get sparring here like they do. He knew how to nullify Tommy’s work, he messed Tommy around.

“He was so short, it’s hard to punch down. He’s learned something from this. It wasn’t a brilliant performance. When they don’t come to win, it was what it was.”