Payton Pritchard Has Clutch Performance Against Detroit

Earlier in the season, sophomore player Payton Pritchard found himself the odd man out in the Celtics rotation. With the additions of Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson, it was difficult finding minutes for Pritchard as a ballhandler under new Head Coach Ime Udoka.

Pritchard’s development was sited as a reason why Boston felt comfortable moving both Schroder and Richardson at the NBA trade deadline, with the goal of opening up minutes for the young guard to earn his keep. In a revenge matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Pritchard provided Boston with a crucial offensive spark off the bench, and finished the game with 19 PTS on 8-12 FG (3-5 3P) with 2 REB and 6 AST. The Garden Report crew weighs in on Payton Pritchard’s clutch performance against Detroit.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x88bkkk

CLNS Media has decided to join Discord! You should too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Popular now Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!