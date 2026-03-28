Payton Pritchard Dominates in Celtics win over Hawks | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 109-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks, headlined by big-time performances from Payton Pritchard (36 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) and Jayson Tatum (26 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists). Plus, why Noa has never felt better about the Celtics’ title chances than right now.

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