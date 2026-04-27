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Payton Pritchard Dominates in Game 4 win over 76ers | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 128-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4. Inside Payton Pritchard’s career-best playoff game, how Jayson Tatum took over in the second half, and how the Celtics handled Joel Embiid. Plus, how players like Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman, and Nikola Vucevic all stood up.

0:00 – Reaction to Celtics Game 4 victory over 76ers

0:40 – Payton Pritchard performance

8:02 – Jaylen Brown performance

9:58 – Prizepicks

11:12 – Jayson Tatum’s performance

16:00 – Celtics bench steps up

19:32 – Final thoughts on Celtics win

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