Payton Pritchard Drops 38 in Celtics Regular-Season Finale, Mike Gorman Celebrated | Celtics Wizards Postgame

Payton Pritchard dazzled with a career-high 38 points as the NBA-best Boston Celtics, resting their entire starting lineup, secured a 132-122 win over the Washington Wizards in their regular-season finale on Sunday. Don’t miss The Garden Report going live after the Celtics’ clash with the Wizards. Tune into the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they break down the game and provide expert insights and analysis from this standout Boston performance.

