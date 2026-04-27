Payton Pritchard Goes Off As Celtics Rout 76ers in Game 4

The Boston Celtics demolished the Philadelphia 76ers 128-96 on Sunday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Payton Pritchard was the story of the night, going OFF for a game-high 32 points off the bench — hitting 6-of-12 from three and shooting 57% overall. Jayson Tatum added a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists, while Jaylen Brown chipped in 20. Boston’s bench combined for 57 points and the Celtics led by as many as 32. For Philly, Joel Embiid had 26 points and 10 rebounds but couldn’t do much with the Sixers getting blown out from the opening tip — they trailed 34-18 after just one quarter. Boston is now one win away from advancing to the second round.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 to break down the game.
0:00 – Intro
2:20 – Payton Pritchard’s Greatness
6:40 – Did Joel Embiid Make 76ers Worse?
12:20 – Three Point Discrepency
17:40 – PrizePicks
21:23 – Neemias Queta’s Struggles
26:30 – Joe Mazzulla Press Conference
31:38 – Philly’s Shooting Woes
38:00 – Praise For Celtics Bench
39:50 – Superchats
44:55 – Payton Pritchard Press Conference
47:21 – How Do Celtics Approach Game 5?
54:00 – Jaylen Brown Press Conference
1:00:00 – Bobby Manning Joins
1:04:50 – Noa Dalzell Joins
1:29:30 – Wrapping Up!
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