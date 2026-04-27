Payton Pritchard Goes Off As Celtics Rout 76ers in Game 4

The Boston Celtics demolished the Philadelphia 76ers 128-96 on Sunday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Payton Pritchard was the story of the night, going OFF for a game-high 32 points off the bench — hitting 6-of-12 from three and shooting 57% overall. Jayson Tatum added a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists, while Jaylen Brown chipped in 20. Boston’s bench combined for 57 points and the Celtics led by as many as 32. For Philly, Joel Embiid had 26 points and 10 rebounds but couldn’t do much with the Sixers getting blown out from the opening tip — they trailed 34-18 after just one quarter. Boston is now one win away from advancing to the second round.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 to break down the game.

0:00 – Intro

2:20 – Payton Pritchard’s Greatness

6:40 – Did Joel Embiid Make 76ers Worse?

12:20 – Three Point Discrepency

17:40 – PrizePicks

21:23 – Neemias Queta’s Struggles

26:30 – Joe Mazzulla Press Conference

31:38 – Philly’s Shooting Woes

38:00 – Praise For Celtics Bench

39:50 – Superchats

44:55 – Payton Pritchard Press Conference

47:21 – How Do Celtics Approach Game 5?

54:00 – Jaylen Brown Press Conference

1:00:00 – Bobby Manning Joins

1:04:50 – Noa Dalzell Joins

1:29:30 – Wrapping Up!

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