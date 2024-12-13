Payton Pritchard is Turning Into a Steph-like 3-Point Shooter | Celtics Beat

Bobby Manning covers the Celtics for CLNS Media and Boston Sports Journal. Bobby joins the program to discuss Payton Pritchard’s impact so far, a slight concern with Jrue Holiday, and why this season is kind of boring. Twitter: @RealBobManning
2:58 Sad they didn’t make the NBA Cup?
5:08 Where would the Celtics be without Pritchard?
16:14 Can Pritchard have a real role deep in the playoffs?
21:04 Holiday with an important bounce-back game
34:50 Celtics miss Hauser’s consistent production
***************************************
Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Friday, December 13th, 2024. Celtics Beat is powered by Prize Picks, Gametime, and Arena Club! Prize Picks is the official daily fantasy sponsor of CLNS Media. Download the app and use the promo code CLNS for $50 instantly when you play $5! Download the Gametime app and use the code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase! And go to ArenaClub.com/CLNS and use the code CLNS for 10% off your first slab pack!