Payton Pritchard is no stranger to half-court heaves w/ Dana Altman

Oregon University head coach Dana Altman joins the show in the latest, Payton Pritchard-focused episode of You Got Boston. We discuss when Dana knew Payton was going to be a good NBA player, the origin of his half-court buzzer-beaters, what makes a good coach, what the media gets wrong, and more.

Dana also touches on other players he’s coached who have gone on to have successful NBA careers, including Kyle Korver and Dillon Brooks.

