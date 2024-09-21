Close Menu
Subscribe
You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Payton Pritchard is no stranger to half-court heaves w/ Dana Altman

Noa and Jon Dalzell are joined by Dana Altman, Payton Pritchard's former coach
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

Oregon University head coach Dana Altman joins the show in the latest, Payton Pritchard-focused episode of You Got Boston. We discuss when Dana knew Payton was going to be a good NBA player, the origin of his half-court buzzer-beaters, what makes a good coach, what the media gets wrong, and more.

Dana also touches on other players he’s coached who have gone on to have successful NBA careers, including Kyle Korver and Dillon Brooks.

You Got Boston is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.