Payton Pritchard Powers Celtics Win Over Kings

BOSTON, MA — The Celtics beat the Kings 122-104 on Friday night. Boston trailed 84-78 at the 4:04 mark of the 3rd quarter then Celtics Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla subbed in Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet. The Celtics then went on a 34-6 run to gain control of the game. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reacts to Pritchard and Kornet’s impact.

