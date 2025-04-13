Pritchard’s 34 Helps Boston Defeat Charlotte | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Celtics knock off the Hornets on Sunday afternoon 93-86. The Celtics picked up the victory in their last game of the regular season and were anchored by a dominant performance from Payton Pritchard who had 34 points. The Celtics picked up 61st victory of the season. Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the win and share their takeaways and look at the bigger picture for Boston as we near postseason play.

